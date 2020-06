Presidential primary voting starts on the first day of summer

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana’s presidential primary is not until July 11.

But early voters got up early to vote on Saturday, June 20.

In fact, if you’re ready to vote, you can cast your early vote until July 4.

Because of the pandemic, voters are getting six additional days to cast their votes this year.

Polling places are doing what they can to make the situation safe.

Masks are recommended for all who come in to cast their votes.

And hand sanitizer will be available.