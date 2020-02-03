Crash involving stolen St. Charles Sheriff’s Cruiser shuts down Airline Highway at David Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENNER -- An early morning crash involving a stolen St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Cruiser and another vehicle shuts down traffic for over an hour.

Investigators say that the crash happened around 6:20 at the intersection of Airline Highway and David Drive.

The pursuit began in St. Rose, when a St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office deputy was investigating suspicious activity at a business. At some point after the deputy exited his marked patrol vehicle, an unidentified suspect hopped behind the wheel and drove off.

Deputies chased the vehicle into New Orleans. Another marked police vehicle collided with a civilian vehicle at Airline and David Drive during that chase.

The sheriff's department vehicle that was stolen in St. Rose has yet to be recovered.

Police are asking that the public contact 911 if they observe a 2015 Ford Explorer, unit

number 298. The vehicle is white in color, with St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office decals on all

four sides of the vehicle. The vehicle should also have the number “298” written on both the

passenger side, driver side, and rear of the vehicle. The vehicle’s license plate number is Public

Plate 240872.

There have been no injuries reported from the scene of the crash.