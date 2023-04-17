NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An early morning fire evacuated a downtown New Orleans apartment complex — all caused by a sofa fire, according to the New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD).

The NOFD says crews responded to The Strand apartments in the 900 block of Graevier Street around 5:45 a.m. Building residents were evacuated as firefighters skimmed the building.

Officials determined the alarm was sounded after a sofa on the 25th floor caught fire, which was likely put out by the sprinkler system before they arrived. However, water from the sprinkler system leaked as far down as the 22nd floor.

We’re told the situation was brought under control shortly before 7 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The investigation into what started the couch fire remains ongoing.

