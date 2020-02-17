Eagle Expo flies high in Morgan City

This past weekend in Morgan City was a big one for the Eagle Expo.

People who went were given boat tours through the Atchafalaya Basin to see the American Bald Eagles up close, and get a closer look at their nests.

There are more than 300 active eagle nests in Louisiana. The majority of those are in Terrebonne and St. Mary Parishes.

This up close look gave attendees the opportunity to see Louisiana wildlife in their own habitat.

This is the the 15th year of the Eagle Expo at the Cajun Coast Visitors and Convention Bureau.