Duplain W.”Pete” Rhodes III, Patriarch of Rhodes Family of Businesses, Dies

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The Rhodes family, longtime owners of the Rhodes Funeral Homes, announced the passing of Duplain W. “Pete” Rhodes, III in the early morning on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Duplain “Pete” Rhodes was the patriarch of New Orleans’ own Rhodes Family of Businesses.

Pete was born on November 14, 1959 and lived a fruitful life for 61 years. He was a graduate of St. Augustine High School and Wursham College of Mortuary Science in Chicago, Illinois.

As a member of the Rhodes family, Pete was an active funeral director/embalmer and manager of the Rhodes Care Center. He also managed Rhodes Limousine Service while his sisters managed the Funeral Home and Insurance Companies.

Pete was a member of the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club and former member of Young Men Illinois Club. He served on the Louisiana Judiciary Commission from February 1997 – February 2001 and was also a member of the Louisiana Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later time.