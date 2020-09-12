Dudley DeBosier to give away 100 car seats as part of Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week

NEW ORLEANS – Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers will be giving away 100 car seats to families in need, in support of Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week.

The campaign runs through Wednesday, September 23rd.

Winners will be randomly selected and contacted on Thursday, September 24th.

According to the US Department of Transportation, one child under the age of 13 in a passenger vehicle was involved in a crash every 32 seconds in 2018.

And CARTS data at LSU shows 68% of vehicle child fatalities in Louisiana last year involved improper use or lack of a safety harness or car seat in a vehicle.

Many times, injuries and deaths can be prevented by proper use of car seats, boosters, and seat belts—and Dudley DeBosier takes the safety of children very seriously. That’s why they’re doing what they can to celebrate and bring awareness to this week.

Dudley DeBosier is also partnering with The Safety Place, a local non-profit dedicated to serving the community through safety education, to put on a virtual car seat safety presentation.

The presentation is open to the public and will take place on Friday, September 25th at 11:30 am.

If you’d like to attend, please email promos@dudleydebosier.com.