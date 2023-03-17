NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The rain isn’t stopping anyone from having a good time at the dual St. Patrick’s Day block parties by Parasol’s and Tracey’s on Third St.

It’s set to be a night of “great drinks, great music, great people, and great vibes,” according to Parasol’s bartender, Cierra Brown.

There’s plenty of time to join the fun, with the block party running “until.” For more information, visit the social media paged for Parasol’s and Tracey’s.

After stopping by the block parties, you can catch the annual downtown St. Patrick’s Day parade. It starts on the corner of Burgundy and Piety in the Bywater before working its way to Bourbon St., making several stops along the way.

