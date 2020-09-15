DSNAP A-Z Days for Phase 1 start on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Whatever your last name is, you can apply for DSNAP on Tuesday, September 15 and Wednesday, September 16 if you in one of these parishes:
- Acadia
- Allen
- Beauregard
- Calcasieu
- Cameron
- Jefferson Davis
- Rapides
- Vermilion
- Vernon
If you were affected by Hurricane Laura and still want to apply for DSNAP, give the DCFS LAHelpU Customer Service Center a call at 1-888-LA-HELP-U (1-888-524-3578).
The call center is open now and will remain open until 6:30 p.m on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the call center will stay open from 7:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.
Residents who were affected by Hurricane Laura “must call and be interviewed for their eligibility determination,” according to the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services.
