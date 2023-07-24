METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Drivers should expect to see several upcoming road closures along Veterans Memorial Highway in Jefferson Parish.

The work is set to begin in July and last until mid-August. Drivers are being notified of possible closures, delayed traffic and detours.

The following areas will be closed as projects are set to begin the week of July 24-27:

July 24 — Veterans Boulevard between Independence Street and Lake Villa Drive – Three eastbound lanes will be closed daily from 7 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. for road resurfacing before, over and after the bridge. The estimated $48,550 project is set to be completed by August 11.

— Veterans Boulevard between Independence Street and Lake Villa Drive – Three eastbound lanes will be closed daily from 7 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. for road resurfacing before, over and after the bridge. The estimated $48,550 project is set to be completed by August 11. July 25 — Eastbound Veterans Boulevard from Lowe’s to Edenborn Drive – Two eastbound lanes will be closed daily from 7 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. to resurface the right lane in front of Lowe’s. The estimated $53,297.50 is set to be completed by August 11.

— Eastbound Veterans Boulevard from Lowe’s to Edenborn Drive – Two eastbound lanes will be closed daily from 7 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. to resurface the right lane in front of Lowe’s. The estimated $53,297.50 is set to be completed by August 11. July 26 — Eastbound Veterans Boulevard between Causeway Boulevard and Ridgelake Drive – Two eastbound lanes will be closed daily from 7 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. for road resurfacing over an AT&T vault. The estimated $14,455 project is set to b completed by August 4.

— Eastbound Veterans Boulevard between Causeway Boulevard and Ridgelake Drive – Two eastbound lanes will be closed daily from 7 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. for road resurfacing over an AT&T vault. The estimated $14,455 project is set to b completed by August 4. July 27 — Veterans Boulevard at the 17th Street Canal – Three lanes westbound and eastbound will be closed daily from 7 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. for road resurfacing of the approaches and departures to the 17th Street Canal. The estimated $23,100 project is set to be completed by August 11.

For each closure, travelers are encouraged to utilize any available lane to navigate around the construction work.

