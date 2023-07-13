ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Causeway Bridge commuters should expect to see a toll increase beginning on November 1.

A representative with the Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission said initially, it was expected that the tag toll would increase from $3 to $3.70, and cash would increase from $5 to $7. However, the toll will be $3.40 for tag commuters and $6 for cash commuters.

The schedule for all vehicle sizes is as follows:

VEHICLE SIZE RATE TODAY RATE NOV. 1

TAGS 2 axles under 7′ $ 3.00 $ 3.40 3 axles under 7′ $ 6.75 $ 7.75 4 axles under 7′ $ 9.00 $ 10.25 5 axles under 7′ $ 11.25 $ 12.75 6 axles under 7′ $ 11.25 $ 12.75 7+ axles under 7′ $ 11.25 $ 12.75 2 axles over 7′ $ 9.00 $ 10.25 3 axles over 7′ $ 13.50 $ 15.25 4 axles over 7′ $ 18.00 $ 20.50 5 axles over 7′ $ 22.50 $ 25.50 6 axles over 7′ $ 22.50 $ 25.50 7+ axles over 7′ $ 22.50 $ 25.50 CASH 2 axles under 7′ $ 5.00 $ 6.00 3 axles under 7′ $ 7.00 $ 8.00 4 axles under 7′ $ 9.00 $ 11.00 5 axles under 7′ $ 12.00 $ 14.00 6 axles under 7′ $ 12.00 $ 14.00 7+ axles under 7′ $ 12.00 $ 14.00 2 axles over 7′ $ 9.00 $ 11.00 3 axles over 7′ $ 14.00 $ 16.00 4 axles over 7′ $ 18.00 $ 21.00 5 axles over 7′ $ 23.00 $ 26.00 6 axles over 7′ $ 23.00 $ 26.00 7+ axles over 7′ $ 23.00 $ 26.00

