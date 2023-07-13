ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Causeway Bridge commuters should expect to see a toll increase beginning on November 1.
A representative with the Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission said initially, it was expected that the tag toll would increase from $3 to $3.70, and cash would increase from $5 to $7. However, the toll will be $3.40 for tag commuters and $6 for cash commuters.
The schedule for all vehicle sizes is as follows:
|VEHICLE SIZE
|RATE TODAY
|RATE NOV. 1
|TAGS
|2 axles under 7′
|$ 3.00
|$ 3.40
|3 axles under 7′
|$ 6.75
|$ 7.75
|4 axles under 7′
|$ 9.00
|$ 10.25
|5 axles under 7′
|$ 11.25
|$ 12.75
|6 axles under 7′
|$ 11.25
|$ 12.75
|7+ axles under 7′
|$ 11.25
|$ 12.75
|2 axles over 7′
|$ 9.00
|$ 10.25
|3 axles over 7′
|$ 13.50
|$ 15.25
|4 axles over 7′
|$ 18.00
|$ 20.50
|5 axles over 7′
|$ 22.50
|$ 25.50
|6 axles over 7′
|$ 22.50
|$ 25.50
|7+ axles over 7′
|$ 22.50
|$ 25.50
|CASH
|2 axles under 7′
|$ 5.00
|$ 6.00
|3 axles under 7′
|$ 7.00
|$ 8.00
|4 axles under 7′
|$ 9.00
|$ 11.00
|5 axles under 7′
|$ 12.00
|$ 14.00
|6 axles under 7′
|$ 12.00
|$ 14.00
|7+ axles under 7′
|$ 12.00
|$ 14.00
|2 axles over 7′
|$ 9.00
|$ 11.00
|3 axles over 7′
|$ 14.00
|$ 16.00
|4 axles over 7′
|$ 18.00
|$ 21.00
|5 axles over 7′
|$ 23.00
|$ 26.00
|6 axles over 7′
|$ 23.00
|$ 26.00
|7+ axles over 7′
|$ 23.00
|$ 26.00
