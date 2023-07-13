ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Causeway Bridge commuters should expect to see a toll increase beginning on November 1.

A representative with the Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission said initially, it was expected that the tag toll would increase from $3 to $3.70, and cash would increase from $5 to $7. However, the toll will be $3.40 for tag commuters and $6 for cash commuters.

The schedule for all vehicle sizes is as follows:

  VEHICLE SIZE  RATE TODAY  RATE NOV. 1
 TAGS 
2 axles under 7′$                  3.00 $                  3.40
3 axles under 7′$                  6.75 $                  7.75
4 axles under 7′$                  9.00 $                10.25
5 axles under 7′$                11.25 $                12.75
6 axles under 7′$                11.25 $                12.75
7+ axles under 7′$                11.25 $                12.75
2 axles over 7′$                  9.00 $                10.25
3 axles over 7′$                13.50 $                15.25
4 axles over 7′$                18.00 $                20.50
5 axles over 7′$                22.50 $                25.50
6 axles over 7′$                22.50 $                25.50
7+ axles over 7′$                22.50 $                25.50
   
 CASH 
2 axles under 7′$                  5.00 $                  6.00
3 axles under 7′$                  7.00 $                  8.00
4 axles under 7′$                  9.00 $                11.00
5 axles under 7′$                12.00 $                14.00
6 axles under 7′$                12.00 $                14.00
7+ axles under 7′$                12.00 $                14.00
2 axles over 7′$                  9.00 $                11.00
3 axles over 7′$                14.00 $                16.00
4 axles over 7′$                18.00 $                21.00
5 axles over 7′$                23.00 $                26.00
6 axles over 7′$                23.00 $                26.00
7+ axles over 7′$                23.00 $                26.00

