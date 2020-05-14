Driver of classic car dies following crash in Mandeville

MANDEVILLE, LA — The Mandeville Police Department says that the driver of a classic convertible Corvette died last night at University Hospital after a crash that afternoon.

According to police, the crash happened at about 2:00 Wednesday afternoon, May 13, near the intersection of the West Causeway Approach and Sandra Lee Drive. Southbound traffic on West Causeway was detoured while police investigated the crash.

Officers are still investigating the circumstances of the crash, but they do not believe driver impairment was a contributing factor.

The convertible was the only car involved in the crash, and there were no passengers.

Mandeville police are awaiting word that family members have been notified before releasing the name of the driver.