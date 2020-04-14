Driver killed, passenger seriously injured in Houma crash

HOUMA– Louisiana State Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that happened Monday evening on Southdown Mandalay Road near the St. Anthony Bridge in Terrebonne Parish.The crash claimed the life of 58-year-old Charles Pizzolato of Houma, LA.

According to investigators, a 1979 Porsche driven by Pizzolato was traveling east on Southdown Mandalay Road at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a slight curve and ran off the right side of the roadway. After initially running off the roadway, the Porsche traveled back across the roadway and struck a tree. 

Despite being properly restrained, Pizzolato sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, who was also properly restrained, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

