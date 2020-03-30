Driver arrested after Pedestrian is killed in Lapace hit-and run

LAPLACE– State Troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash at the intersection of US 61 at Windsor Street in St. John the Baptist Parish.

The crash took the life of 72-year-old Medford Auguste of Laplace, LA and resulted in the arrest of 47-year-old Lobo Santos, also of Laplace.

According to investigators the crash occurred as Auguste attempted to cross US 61 near the intersection of Windsor Street around 8:00 p.m. Saturday. At the same time, Santos was traveling northbound on US 61 in a 2004 Dodge Ram pick-up. Santos struck Auguste with his vehicle and fled scene. Auguste sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. It is unknown if Auguste was impaired at the time of the crash but a toxicology sample will be taken for analysis during autopsy.

Immediately after the crash, Troopers were able to locate Santos and his vehicle. Santos was placed under arrest and given a chemical breath test for intoxication. Santos was booked into the St. John Corrections Center for Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Driver’s License and Hit and Run. Impairment is also suspected to be a factor on part of Santos and charges may be forthcoming.

This crash remains under investigation, and there is no further information at this time.