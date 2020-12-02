Drive-thru food distributions in Treme this Friday and Saturday

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 18: Cans of chicken breat sit on a shelf at CAMBA’s Beyond Hunger Emergency Food Pantry on February 18, 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The non-profit agency assists low-income residents and those affected by food stamp cuts. Currently the food pantry sees up to 4,500 individuals […]

NEW ORLEANS– This weekend, Second Harvest Food Bank, Culture Aid NOLA, and Councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer will host two drive-up food pantries for residents impacted by Hurricane Zeta and COVID-19. The food distributions will take place on Friday, December 4, in Algiers, and Saturday, December 5, in Treme.

The city says that documentation is not required to receive a food pantry box, and walk-ups are welcomed. Volunteers are also needed to continue emergency food distribution sites. If you would like to assist, call (504) 658-1030 between Monday – Friday, 9 AM to 4 PM.

Since March, Councilmember Palmer has partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank, World Central Kitchen, and Culture Aid NOLA to distribute more than 486,142 pounds of food to families and individuals impacted by COVID-19. Food pantry and meal distribution in Algiers (drive-up and walk-up):



Friday, December 4

9:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Arthur Monday Multi-Purpose Center

1111 Newton Street, New Orleans, LA 70114

Saturday, December 5

10 AM to 12 PM

Bell Artspace Campus

2100 Ursulines Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70119