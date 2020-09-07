Drive-thru disaster recovery center opening for Hurricane Laura victims

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. (BRPROUD)- A new drive-thru system will be open to those seeking disaster relief from Hurricane Laura.

A drive-thru disaster recovery center will open in Jefferson Davis Parish on September 7.

At the center FEMA workers will assist Hurricane Laura victims scanning documents, help with registration and answer questions about disaster assistance programs.

The center will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m for the week of September 7 at Lacassine High School and Calcasieu Parish School Board.

