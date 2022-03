At the Irish Cultural Museum in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s St. Patrick’s Day every day right here.

It’s the Irish Cultural Museum.

IT’s at 933 Conti Street.

It’s in the French Quarter.

And WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is LIVE on the big day.

The Irish Cultural Museum is a family affair.

It’s run by the Ahearn Family.

Matthew Ahearn and his sons, Luke, Jacob, and Michael.

They keep the spirit of their Irish heritage alive and thirst-quenching.