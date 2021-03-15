Drew Brees spends first day of retirement remembering Tom Benson

Future Hall-of-Famer Drew Brees, wife Brittany and Gayle Benson visit former Saints owner's gravesite on three-year anniversary of his passing

NEW ORLEANS — Canton-bound former Saints quarterback Drew Brees spent his first day of retirement with wife Brittany making the most of his return to New Orleans on Monday.

The 42-year-old future first-ballot hall-of-famer officially retired on Sunday, 15 years to the day in which he signed with the Saints in the office of then-owner Tom Benson, along with general manager Mickey Loomis and first-year head coach Sean Payton.

Fast forward 15 years and a day later, both Drew and Brittany Brees were joined by current Saints owner and Benson’s widow, Gayle, to pay respects at Tom Benson’s gravesite as seen in a beautifully shot video posted on Saints social media below:

The visit comes three years to the day of Benson’s passing.

Afterward, Drew and Brittany Brees continued on their day together with lunch at one of their favorite local restaurants – Drago’s in Metairie.