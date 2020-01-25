Drew Brees Enjoys Star Wars Attraction at Disney World

Superstar quarterback Drew Brees stands inside the hangar of a Star Destroyer, Jan. 24, 2020, while experiencing Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Brees and his family spent a day at Walt Disney World Resort while in Florida for the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl, which will be played Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. (Matt Sroshane, photographer)

Lake Buena Vista, Fla. – Saints Quarterback Drew Brees is enjoying Walt Disney World Resort with his wife and four children.

He can be seen visiting Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and riding Star Wars Rise of the Resistance.

Brees says “Star Wars World of the Resistance is probably one of the greatest rides I’ve ever been on. I really felt like I was on a journey. I felt like I was part of the resistance, seriously, it was cool. From the very beginning, I don’t want to give away all the details of it because I know what an exciting time this would be for anybody to experience, but you really felt like you were in the action.”

Brees is in Florida for the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl, which will be played on Sunday, January 26 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.