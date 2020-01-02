Drew Brees and Cam Jordan on Minnesota matchup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's not often that a team finishes 13-3 in the regular season and winds up the 3 seed in the playoffs, but the saints have been here before.

In 2011 to be exact.

As New Orleans prepares for the Vikings this Sunday in the Dome, the wildcard game players talked about what they learned in previous years in the playoffs, most notably, the "Minnesota miracle."

"We have a lot of guys on this team that were here for those experiences right so I think it says a lot about our group to be able to take some of those circumstances and some of those unfortunate things and be able to turn that into something positive and use that as fuel use that as a way to just bring us closer together. Really fight through that adversity to bring out the best in all of us," says Drew Brees.

Cam Jordan added, "If anything, it adds a chip on our shoulder. It adds more of a determination factor you have to want it each and every time you take the field. You only have so many opportunities and now you talk about playoffs, single elimination, it's that much more important that you only rely on the guys that you have in the locker room, but the experience that you've gained from everything before hand."