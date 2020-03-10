Dr. Rachel reacts to first presumptive positive coronavirus case in Louisiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- "Don't panic."

That's the adive of Dr. Rachel, WGNO's Teaching Doctor, when asked about the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19, or new coronavirus, in Louisiana.

"You should be a little concerned, And, you should be very aware now," says Dr. Rachel. "But, do not panic. Okay, that is the most important thing. It's here. It's probably been here. We just haven't tested for it. It is here now."

She says her advice now is the same as it was before. Wash your hands, don't touch your face, and clean countertops and other surfaces with disinfecting wipes.

Dr. Rachel says we should expect the number of cases to rise because we are testing more people. But, that's still not a reason to panic.

"You are more likely to have the flu if you have a high fever than you are going to have the coronavirus," she says.

Another reason not to panic: Dr. Rachel says state and local healh care agancies are working together to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"Within an hour of this patient getting tested, the governor was aware. We were all aware," she points out. "It is extremely important that you know this state is being very transparent. There is nothing that's going to go on that you will not know about with this coronavirus."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video