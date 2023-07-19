NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Dozens of dead fish are floating in New Orleans City Park’s lagoon.

“I’ve come here every day for 15 years. I live in Lakeview, and this is the perfect spot to exercise,” Ed Drinker, a Lakeview resident said.

Lately for him, his perfect spot to exercise in City Park sure stinks.

“The dead fish, you can smell while running along the route. Probably 15-20 percent of the route has some dead fish on it,” he said.

Dozens of dead fish and invasive aquatic plants are floating on the lagoon on the North side of City Park along Marconi Drive between Fillmore Avenue and Allen Touissant Boulevard.

“It has spread throughout the park and that concerns me. Also, the green algae is worse than I’ve ever seen it,” he said.

In a statement, Keith Claverlie with City Park Conservancy said:

“City Park Conservancy is working closely with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and other consultants to determine the exact cause of the recent depletion on the North side of City Park. We believe historically low water levels along with invasive aquatic plants played a factor as these are particularly disruptive to the Park’s sensitive waterway system.”

“As far as what the park can do, I am not sure what they can do at this point,” Drinker said.

In the meantime as he exercises, “I listen to my radio, so that takes my mind off what I’m smelling.”

