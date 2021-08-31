PHOTOS: Downed trees show the strength of Hurricane Ida

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Hurricane Ida was one of the strongest storms to make landfall in Louisiana. The Category 4 storm hit on the same date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier, coming ashore about 45 miles west of where Category 3 Katrina first struck land.

Shed of Metairie home leveled by Hurricane Ida

Fallen tree lands on home

Massive tree crushes home

Metairie home crushed by large tree

Home damaged by Hurricane Ida

St. Bernard storm damage

Uprooted tree in St. Bernard

Massive tree down rips through concrete

Tree down on cemetery in Covington; EJ Fielding & Sons Funeral Home

Downed Magnolia tree on Elise Avenue



Bricks ripped off of Metairie business

Norco storm damage

Metairie Road tree and powerline damage

Mobile homes tossed by Ida

Jefferson parish storm damage

9th Ward Storm Damage



Flooding in Foxwood Manor in LaPlace

LaPlace neighborhood flooding

Home damaged by downed tree

Garage destroyed by Hurricane Ida



Power lines in Metairie hanging on by a thread

Shell gas station ripped apart on Williams Blvd. in Kenner



Covington flooding





Neighbors block off street in Metairie; downed trees preventing access

Damage at St Charles Parish West Regional Library

Generators for sale in Covington



Mobile home park tossed by Ida

Pike Entergy staged in Covington

Highway 1077 in Folsom

9th Ward flooding

DeGaulle Dr Church of Christ in Algiers

Homes damaged in the 9th Ward

Mangled roof in St. Bernard

Sheet metal roof ripped away in St. Bernard

Storm damage in the 9th Ward

Damage at Madisonville Elementary school

Oak Lane Snoball Stand in Luling

Oakwood Mall damage

Pike Entergy in Madisonville

Storm damage in Luling

The office of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Ida caused “catastrophic” damage to the power grid, forcing hospitals, businesses, and private residents to rely on generators or go without refrigeration or air conditioning even as temperatures soar to close to 90 degrees.

Officials in New Orleans and surrounding areas are encouraging people who evacuated ahead of the storm to stay away in the immediate aftermath, because it remains unsafe to return amid downed power lines, flooded homes, snapped trees, and other destruction.

“U loot, I shoot” – (Photo: LBJ | WGNO)

Lafitte flooding from WGNO’s Chris Welty

Gentilly Terrace tree down photo from WGNO’s Elizabeth Ullrich

Gentilly Hurricane Ida damage. Photo from Elizabeth Ullrich

Oak Lane Snoball stand in Luling Courtesy of Cole Walker

Traffic light working at Elysian Fields and Filmore Gentilly picture from WGNO’s Jeff Kent

Luling-LA-destruction-of-a-home.-Courtesy-of-WGNOs-Cole-Walker

Oakwood Mall Damage from WGNO’s Chris Welty

Barataria Blvd in Marrero photo by Chris Welty

Entergy trucks crossing the spillway en route to recovery efforts (Photo: LBJ | WGNO)

Fence down in Lakeview (LBJ | WGNO)

Fallen tree takes out power lines in Mandeville (Photo: Jeff Funk | WGNO)

‘Breaking Point’ in Lacombe (Photo: Jeff Funk | WGNO)

‘Breaking Point II’ in Mandeville (Photo: Jeff Funk | WGNO)

Flood water still sits on top of Lower Lafitte following Hurricane Ida (Photo: LBJ | WGNO)

WGNO covering Hurricane Ida aftermath in Lafitte PC: LBJ

Lower Lafitte ll PC: WGNO’s Jeff Kent

Lower Lafitte destruction Hurricane Ida aftermath (Photo: LBJ | WGNO)

Kerner Swing Bridge in Lafitte (Photo: Jeff Kent | WGNO)