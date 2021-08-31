PHOTOS: Downed trees show the strength of Hurricane Ida

Photos from Metairie, Kenner, Mandeville, Covington, and more.

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Hurricane Ida was one of the strongest storms to make landfall in Louisiana. The Category 4 storm hit on the same date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier, coming ashore about 45 miles west of where Category 3 Katrina first struck land.

  • Shed of Metairie home leveled by Hurricane Ida
    Shed of Metairie home leveled by Hurricane Ida
  • Fallen tree lands on home
    Fallen tree lands on home
  • Massive tree crushes home
    Massive tree crushes home
  • Metairie home crushed by large tree
    Metairie home crushed by large tree
  • Home damaged by Hurricane Ida
    Home damaged by Hurricane Ida
  • St. Bernard storm damage
    St. Bernard storm damage
  • Uprooted tree in St. Bernard
    Uprooted tree in St. Bernard
  • Massive tree down rips through concrete
    Massive tree down rips through concrete
  • Tree down on cemetery in Covington; EJ Fielding & Sons Funeral Home
    Tree down on cemetery in Covington; EJ Fielding & Sons Funeral Home
  • Downed Magnolia tree on Elise Avenue
    Downed Magnolia tree on Elise Avenue
  • Bricks ripped off of Metairie business
    Bricks ripped off of Metairie business
  • Norco storm damage
    Norco storm damage
  • Metairie Road tree and powerline damage
    Metairie Road tree and powerline damage
  • Mobile homes tossed by Ida
    Mobile homes tossed by Ida
  • Mobile homes tossed by Ida
    Mobile homes tossed by Ida
  • Jefferson parish storm damage
    Jefferson parish storm damage
  • 9th Ward Storm Damage
    9th Ward Storm Damage
  • Flooding in Foxwood Manor in LaPlace
    Flooding in Foxwood Manor in LaPlace
  • LaPlace neighborhood flooding
    LaPlace neighborhood flooding
  • Home damaged by downed tree
    Home damaged by downed tree
  • Garage destroyed by Hurricane Ida
    Garage destroyed by Hurricane Ida
  • Power lines in Metairie hanging on by a thread
    Power lines in Metairie hanging on by a thread
  • Shell gas station ripped apart on Williams Blvd. in Kenner
  • Covington flooding
    Covington flooding
  • Neighbors block off street in Metairie; downed trees preventing access
    Neighbors block off street in Metairie; downed trees preventing access
  • Damage at St Charles Parish West Regional Library
    Damage at St Charles Parish West Regional Library
  • Generators for sale in Covington
    Generators for sale in Covington
  • Tree down on cemetery in Covington; EJ Fielding & Sons Funeral Home
    Tree down on cemetery in Covington; EJ Fielding & Sons Funeral Home
  • Mobile home park tossed by Ida
  • Pike Entergy staged in Covington
  • Pike Entergy staged in Covington
  • Highway 1077 in Folsom
    Highway 1077 in Folsom
  • 9th Ward flooding
    9th Ward flooding
  • DeGaulle Dr Church of Christ in Algiers
    DeGaulle Dr Church of Christ in Algiers
  • Homes damaged in the 9th Ward
    Homes damaged in the 9th Ward
  • Mangled roof in St. Bernard
    Mangled roof in St. Bernard
  • Sheet metal roof ripped away in St. Bernard
    Sheet metal roof ripped away in St. Bernard
  • Storm damage in the 9th Ward
    Storm damage in the 9th Ward
  • Metairie Road tree and powerline damage
    Metairie Road tree and powerline damage
  • Damage at Madisonville Elementary school
    Damage at Madisonville Elementary school
  • Metairie Road tree and powerline damage
    Metairie Road tree and powerline damage
  • Oak Lane Snoball Stand in Luling
    Oak Lane Snoball Stand in Luling
  • Oakwood Mall damage
    Oakwood Mall damage
  • Pike Entergy in Madisonville
    Pike Entergy in Madisonville
  • Storm damage in Luling
    Storm damage in Luling

The office of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Ida caused “catastrophic” damage to the power grid, forcing hospitals, businesses, and private residents to rely on generators or go without refrigeration or air conditioning even as temperatures soar to close to 90 degrees.

Officials in New Orleans and surrounding areas are encouraging people who evacuated ahead of the storm to stay away in the immediate aftermath, because it remains unsafe to return amid downed power lines, flooded homes, snapped trees, and other destruction.

  • “U loot, I shoot” – (Photo: LBJ | WGNO)
  • Lafitte flooding from WGNO’s Chris Welty
  • Gentilly Terrace tree down photo from WGNO’s Elizabeth Ullrich
  • Gentilly Hurricane Ida damage. Photo from Elizabeth Ullrich
  • Oak Lane Snoball stand in Luling Courtesy of Cole Walker
  • Traffic light working at Elysian Fields and Filmore Gentilly picture from WGNO’s Jeff Kent
  • Luling-LA-destruction-of-a-home.-Courtesy-of-WGNOs-Cole-Walker
  • Oakwood Mall Damage from WGNO’s Chris Welty
  • Lafitte flooding from WGNO’s Chris Welty
  • Lafitte flooding from WGNO’s Chris Welty
  • Lafitte flooding from WGNO’s Chris Welty
  • Lafitte flooding from WGNO’s Chris Welty
  • Lafitte flooding from WGNO’s Chris Welty
  • Barataria Blvd in Marrero photo by Chris Welty
  • Entergy trucks crossing the spillway en route to recovery efforts (Photo: LBJ | WGNO)
  • Fence down in Lakeview (LBJ | WGNO)
  • Fence down in Lakeview (LBJ | WGNO)
  • Fallen tree takes out power lines in Mandeville (Photo: Jeff Funk | WGNO)
  • ‘Breaking Point’ in Lacombe (Photo: Jeff Funk | WGNO)
  • ‘Breaking Point II’ in Mandeville (Photo: Jeff Funk | WGNO)
  • Flood water still sits on top of Lower Lafitte following Hurricane Ida (Photo: LBJ | WGNO)
  • Flood water still sits on top of Lower Lafitte following Hurricane Ida (Photo: LBJ | WGNO)
  • Flood water still sits on top of Lower Lafitte following Hurricane Ida (Photo: LBJ | WGNO)
  • Flood water still sits on top of Lower Lafitte following Hurricane Ida (Photo: LBJ | WGNO)
  • Flood water still sits on top of Lower Lafitte following Hurricane Ida (Photo: LBJ | WGNO)
  • WGNO covering Hurricane Ida aftermath in Lafitte PC: LBJ
  • Lower Lafitte ll PC: WGNO’s Jeff Kent
  • Lower Lafitte ll PC: WGNO’s Jeff Kent
  • Lower Lafitte ll PC: WGNO’s Jeff Kent
  • Lower Lafitte ll PC: WGNO’s Jeff Kent
  • Lower Lafitte destruction Hurricane Ida aftermath (Photo: LBJ | WGNO)
  • https://wgno.com/news/local/destruction-still-prevalent-one-week-after-hurricane-ida-laid-waste-to-lafitte
    Lower Lafitte destruction Hurricane Ida aftermath (Photo: LBJ | WGNO)
  • Kerner Swing Bridge in Lafitte (Photo: Jeff Kent | WGNO)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

