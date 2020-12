NEW ORLEANS – Interstate 10 has closed in both directions at Carrollton Avenue after a power line fell across the highway.

The closure occurred around 10 a.m.

I-10 in both directions closed to traffic at Carrollton Avenue due down powerlines. Expect heavy delays in area. Use alternate route. — New Orleans Traffic (@NOLA_Traffic) December 3, 2020

No further details are known at this time. Stay tuned for more information on this developing story.