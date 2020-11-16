Double shooting in Harvey leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

HARVEY, La – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and sent the other to the hospital.

The shooting occurred around Alex Kornman Boulevard and Deerrun Lane just before noon, according to the JPSO. Responding officers found the two men on the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene, and the other is now in critical condition in the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at (504) 364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.