DOTD: Section of I-10 in Kenner to close for repairs on morning of March 7

KENNER, LA – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that I-10 between Loyola Drive and Williams Boulevard will be completely closed Saturday, March 7 between 1 a.m. and approximately 5 a.m., while crews remove multiple overhead utilities.

Traffic will be detoured to Veterans Boulevard.

• Eastbound drivers will exit I-10 at Loyola Drive, turn right onto Loyola Drive, turn left onto Veterans Boulevard, then turn left onto Williams Boulevard, before entering I-10.

• Westbound drivers will exit I-10 at Williams Boulevard, take the exit to Williams Boulevard South, turn right onto Veterans Boulevard, then turn right onto Loyola Drive, before turning left onto I-10.