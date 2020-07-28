DOTD orders temporary closure of Pointe a la Hache Ferry for repairs

PLAQUEMINES PARISH – The Pointe a la Hache Ferry is closed until further notice by order of Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), the Pointe a la Hache ferry will be closed, starting at 8:30 AM due to ferry ramp maintenance. Officials are currently seeking a contractor to make emergency repairs. We apologize for the inconvenience.

