DOTD: Lane closures set for N. Clairborne, Loyola Dr.

BRIDGE CITY, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced lane closures in both Orleans and Jefferson parishes, with one beginning Monday evening.

The following closures include:

Westbound I-10 off-ramp to Loyola Drive, in Kenner – alternating single lane closures for bridge and road construction from 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3 until 5 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4 for bridge and road construction. There are no vehicle restrictions or detours.

Westbound LA 39 (N. Claiborne) at Reynes – alternating lane closures for mill and overlay of the intersection, Jan. 10-14, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

DOTD reminds motorists to drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.