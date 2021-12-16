DOTD announces road closures in Orleans, Jefferson parishes

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced the following lane and road closures in both Orleans and Jefferson parishes.

—Westbound I-10, between North Shore/Irish Bayou (Exit 254) and Michoud Boulevard (Exit 248) – Double lane closure from 8 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday morning while crew swap traffic and move barriers – weather permitting.

—Westbound and Eastbound US Hwy 90 (Jefferson Highway) at the intersection of S. Claiborne Avenue and Leonidas Street – closed from 8 p.m. Saturday until noon on Sunday for utility work performed by the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board.

This closure will not permit any vehicles to access Leonidas St from the intersection of S. Claiborne Ave and Leonidas St during these hours. Vehicles coming from Eastbound will detour at S. Carrollton Ave and vehicles coming Westbound will detour at Monticello Ave.

—Eastbound and Westbound Jefferson Highway (US 90), from South Clearview Parkway (LA 3152) to Dakin Street, in Elmwood/Jefferson – alternating two-lane closures on Saturday from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. while crews perform asphalt and concrete work – weather permitting.

—Eastbound Jefferson Highway (US 90), from South Clearview Parkway (LA 3152) to Dakin Street, in Elmwood/Jefferson – right lane closures from 9 p.m. Saturday until 8 a.m. (turning into two-lane closure 8 a.m. Sunday) while concrete pavement cures – weather permitting.

—Eastbound and Westbound Jefferson Highway (US 90), from South Clearview Parkway (LA 3152) to Dakin Street, in Elmwood/Jefferson – alternating two-lane closures on Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. while crews perform asphalt and concrete work – weather permitting.

—Eastbound Jefferson Highway (US 90) entrance ramp to Northbound Causeway Boulevard (LA 3046) – ramp closure from 7-11 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday while crews perform asphalt work – weather permitting.

—Northbound and Southbound Causeway Boulevard (LA 3046), from Jefferson Highway to Earhart Expressway (LA 3139) in Jefferson – alternating single lane closures on Saturday from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m., and on Sunday from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. while crews perform asphalt work – weather permitting.

Ramp Detour: U-turn to Westbound Jefferson Highway (US 90) entrance ramp to Northbound Causeway Boulevard (LA 3046).

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.