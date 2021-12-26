DOTD announces closures in Jefferson, Orleans and St. Bernard parishes

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reported the following lane and road closures in and around the New Orleans metro area.

Eastbound and Westbound US 61 (Airline Drive), between Highland Avenue and Pasadena Avenue, in Metairie – single lane closure from 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27 until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 while crews install temporary traffic signals in preparation for pavement widening and new traffic signal mast arms.

US 61 (Airline Drive), at the intersection of Northbound Central Avenue and Southbound Houma Boulevard, in Metairie – short duration intersection closure from 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27 until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 while crews install temporary traffic signals in preparation for pavement widening and new traffic signal mast arms.

Northbound and Southbound LA 3152 (Clearview Parkway), from Earhart Expressway to Calumet Street, in Metairie – single lane closure from 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27 until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 while crews install temporary traffic signals in preparation for pavement widening and new traffic signal mast arms.

Northbound and Southbound LA 3152 (Clearview Parkway), from Earhart Expressway to Calumet Street, in Metairie – reduced to one lane short duration intersection closure from 9:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27 until 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 while crews install temporary traffic signals in preparation for pavement widening and new traffic signal mast arms.

Eastbound LA 46 (St. Claude Avenue) at the St. Claude Bridge, between Poland Avenue and Reynes Street, including the St. Claude Bridge – alternating lane closures from Tuesday, Dec. 28 until Thursday, Dec. 30 from 7 a,m, to 4:30 p.m. while crews perform concrete median work.

Westbound LA 46 (St. Claude Avenue) at the St. Claude Bridge, between Reynes Street and Poland Avenue, including the St. Claude Bridge – alternating lane closures from Tuesday, Dec. 28 until Thursday, Dec. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day while crews perform concrete median work.

Eastbound & Westbound LA 46 (E. St. Bernard Highway), from LA 47 (Paris Road) to Webster Street, between Chalmette and Meraux – alternating lane closures from Tuesday, Dec. 28 until Thursday, Dec. 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day while crews perform shoulder work.

All work associated with these closures is weather permitting.

DOTD asks for patience and reminds motorists to drive with caution through construction sites and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.