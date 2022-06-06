NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Monday, June, 6 the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that they will be accepting applications for Federal Transit Administration grant programs in July.

Applications will be available starting on Wednesday, July 6.

According to DOTD, the following applications will be accepted:

Job Access and Reverse Commute (Section 5316)

Formula Grants for Rural Areas (Section 5311)

Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Program (Section 5310) for FY 2023-2024.

Funding is available for FY 2023-2024 for operating and capital transportation projects.

Sub recipients applying for operating projects must provide a 50% match and capital projects require a 15% match according to DOTD.

In order to be selected, your organization must be an active participant in the Coordinated Human Services Transportation Planning Process.

Electronic applications must be submitted online by November 1, 2022.

LADOTD encourages all minority-based organizations to apply.

Technical assistance can be provided upon request. If you would like more information on upcoming application training, you can call 225-379-3060.