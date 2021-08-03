Dopsie brothers keeping a family legacy alive

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Dopsie brothers, Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr., Anthony, Tiger, and Dwayne, are carrying on the legacy of their father Rockin’ Dopsie, Sr.

“If feels good, you know,” says Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr. “When I started playing, it was me, my father, and Tiger. And after my father’s passing, you know, it was me, Anthony, and Tiger. And, then Dwayne got his own group. But, then he joined it. So, I feel like the zydeco Neville brothers.”

They are also leaving their own mark in the world of zydeco. The Louisiana Music Hall of Fame inducted the brothers into its ranks in July.

Anthony Dopsie, who plays with his bothers Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr., and Tiger in the Zydeco Twisters, says they are playing zydeco with a little extra.

“I listen to different types of music,” says Anthony. “I might listen to blues. I listen to Tex Mex. I listen to a little rock. And, I try to put it in there because music, now, you can still have the legacy of the music of the zydeco. But, everything is transitioning.”

Dwayne Dopsie, who plays with the Zydeco Hellraisers, says he pulls from many influences, too.

“I take some licks from Jimi Hendrix. I take a lick from BB King,” says Dwayne. “You know, I try to put it all in one. Licks from my father, from Clifton. And just different, I mean, even some things from Bob Marley.”

Tiger Dopsie has some advice for younger musicians hoping to have a career like the Dopsie brothers.

“Well, just do it like you feel and listen,” he says. “Try to stick together like us, you know.”