At Loyola University New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – When life gives you lemons, college students in Graphic Design 101 re-design it.

Of course.

At Loyola University New Orleans, where any college class assignment can be a headache.

It can be a migraine in motion.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood notices that all this puts design professor and department chair Daniela Marx into motion.

Mindful of the brain-draining buffet today’s college kids have to handle, she came up with a plan to convert chaos into calm.

For the last couple of years, every graphic design class now starts the same way.

Students simply doodle.

That’s right, they doodle.

For fifteen minutes.

On a sticky note, something silly.

Or something serious.

Then they post their Post-it masterpieces around the classroom.

Even on the door.

All inspired by a word.

Like, hello.

Their oodles of doodles may make them better graphic designers.

And even better, their doodles may make them better people.