Donations top $5M on GiveNOLA Day! Still 4 hours left to donate!

NEW ORLEANS – More than $5 million has been donated thanks to the Greater New Orleans Foundation’s annual fundraiser, known as GiveNOLA Day.

GiveNOLA Day is a day to give back to the community by donating to one or more of over 800 participating non-profits around the city.

As the final hours of GiveNOLA Day near, the donations continue rolling in. Donations can be made up until midnight.

Last year’s event raised nearly $5.9 million from over 50,000 donations, and this year’s goal is to top that.

To find a non-profit to donate to or to get more information, you can head online to givenola.org.