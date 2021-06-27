Donate your blood for a free fried catfish dinner at Middendorf’s

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— Do you have cravings for a fried catfish dinner? Do you want to help others? Do you like free things?

If your answer was yes to any of these questions, Middendorf’s is the place to go.

Middendorf’s is hosting blood drives at its Manchac and Slidell locations on Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Individuals who donate will get a free thin fried catfish dinner and a t-shirt.

Right now, The Blood Center says there is an urgent need for all blood types — especially O.

“We figured a blood drive would be a wonderful way to mark the occasion by helping our communities in Tangipahoa Parish and St.Tammany Parish,” said Middendorf’s Owner Karen Pfeifer.

Residents interested in donating are encouraged to register online by clicking the links below:

Walk-ins are still welcome.

The direct links to register can also be found on Middendorf’s website and

Facebook Page. For more information on donation blood, visit TheBloodCenter.org.