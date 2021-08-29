Donate: WGNO partners with Red Cross for disaster relief

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Hurricane Ida was a catastrophic storm for Louisiana.
Nexstar Media, WGNO’s parent company, and the American Red Cross are partnering together to raise money for disaster relief. Your contribution will help people whose lives have been upended by storms, floods, and countless other crises.
Your gift will not only help with immediate needs like food and shelter; it will also put people on the road to recovery and guide communities as they better prepare for disasters.
