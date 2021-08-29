Donate: WGNO partners with Red Cross for disaster relief

TUSCALOOSA, AL – MAY 02: Rosie Marie Spann interacts with a Red Cross volunteer at a Red Cross Shelter on May 2, 2011 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The shelter is housing more than 260 displaced people in the wake of massive storms that hit the Tuscaloosa area. Alabama, the hardest-hit of six states, is reported to have been battered with at least an EF-4 rated tornado with the death toll across the South rising to over 300 as a result of the storms. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Hurricane Ida was a catastrophic storm for Louisiana.

Nexstar Media, WGNO’s parent company, and the American Red Cross are partnering together to raise money for disaster relief. Your contribution will help people whose lives have been upended by storms, floods, and countless other crises.

Your gift will not only help with immediate needs like food and shelter; it will also put people on the road to recovery and guide communities as they better prepare for disasters.

You can click here to donate.

