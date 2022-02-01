NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, St. Mary’s Dominican High School’s 23rd annual food drive collected more than 96,934 food items for the Second Harvest Food Bank.

According to the all-girls private high school in New Orleans, the total donated surpassed this year’s goal by 388 percent. The food bank needed seven delivery trucks to haul the food from the school’s campus.

The school said Jessica Brandt made a $10,000 donation and junior Abi Scanlan was honored for her efforts in acquiring the significant monetary contribution.

“Our students look forward to the food drive each spring, and they did a tremendous job this year, collecting and sorting all of the donations in only one week,” said Dr. Maureen Wright, OP, Vice President of Dominican Catholic Identity.

“The food drive is led by Dominican’s Campus Ministry Club whose members worked with great passion and energy. Many other students, personnel and alumnae helped to make this accomplishment possible. We are grateful to all of them.”

Total collections during the one-week drive:

8th Graders: 21,201

Freshmen: 6,704

Sophomores: 4,158

Juniors: 36,591

Seniors: 22,134

Alumnae: 6,146

“This total of more than 90,000 items of food is just outstanding,” said Second Harvest President & CEO Natalie Jayroe. “The annual Dominican food drive helps to feed thousands of hungry in our community every year. And the wonderful $10,000 monetary donation will help feed 40,000 people as well.”