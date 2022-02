NEW ORLEANS — Top-seeded Dominican defeated No. 9 Mt. Carmel, 3-0 Wednesday in the quarterfinal round of the Division I playoffs.

Dominican’s Kelsey Major scored the first and last goals on the day in the 48th and 62nd minute.

Lily Ellis scored Dominican’s second goal in the 54th minute.

Dominican advances to the semi-final round where they will face Dutchtown.