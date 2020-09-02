Dogs, cats, even a guinea pig evacuate after Hurricane Laura

A traveling clinic keeps the critters healthy

NEW ORLEANS – Thousands evacuated Southwest Louisiana after Hurricane Laura destroyed their homes.

They came to New Orleans.

They came with their loved ones.

Their loved ones include dogs, cats and even a guinea pig.

WGNO’s Bill Wood says people and their pets are sheltering in place.

And now a group called Louisiana State Animal Response Team is providing a clinic for these fuzzy critters to get the vaccines they need.

That’s shots for rabies.

That’s microchipping for identification.

Also any critter that needs medicine for fleas and ticks, that’s available, too.

It’s coming from a veterinary clinic that’s on the road.

The clinic is provided by the Louisiana State Response Team.

They’re on a mission traveling from hotel to hotel in New Orleans to keep these loved ones healthy.