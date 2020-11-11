Do you recognize him? Kenner PD needs help identifying school burglar

KENNER, LA – On October 21, an employee of Audubon Elementary School located at 200 West Loyola Drive, Kenner, arrived for work and discovered her office had been rummaged through.

Kenner Police were called to the school and after reviewing school surveillance video, discovered that at approximately 6:45 a.m. the pictured subject is seen entering through an unlocked door.

The incident occurred after the school doors were unlocked for the day, but before faculty and students arrived.

On video the suspect can be seen entering several of the building’s offices. Several minutes after entering the school building, the suspect can be seen hurriedly exiting the building.

Kenner Police is asking the public’s help in identifying the pictured individual. The suspect is believed to be five foot six inches to five foot nine inches tall, medium build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black NIKE tennis shoes, black watch and a gold cross around his neck.

It is believed the suspect may live in the area of the school.

Anyone having any information are asked to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.