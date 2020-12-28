Do you know someone in Louisiana who should be ‘Teacher of the Month?’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Do you know a teacher in the state who deserves the honor of “Teacher of the Month?”
Well, now is your chance to give that teacher some appreciation through the Louisiana Department of Education and Dream Teachers.
The nonprofit organization is asking the public to help “honor outstanding educators by nominating a Teacher of the Month.”
You can nominate a Teacher of the Month here.
