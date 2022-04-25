After all, April is the month to celebrate what some of us fear

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – You know it’s on the way before it ever arrives.

It’s garlic.

The brightest bulb in the box.

Well, WGNO Good Morning features reporter Bill Wood says, it’s at least the smelliest.

Bill Wood wonders and asks “do you love garlic?”

Or maybe you have an irrational or disproportionate fear of garlic.

That’s a thing.

A real thing for some of us.

And there’s a word for it.

It’s called Alliumphobia.

No fear here at Gianna Restaurant in New Orleans.

That’s where garlic arrives right now with a history that goes back 7,000 years.

Chef Jared Hewider knows bread is the staff of life.

And the stuff he needs to begin his daily batch of garlic bread.

It’s a favorite at Gianna.

Garlic is an herb with a history.

Besides keeping vampires away, garlic was once given to soldiers during World War II as medicine.

Garlic is good for you

It’s one of the healthiest foods on earth.

So break bread.

It’s a blessing.

Take a bite.

And pass the breath mints.

Please.