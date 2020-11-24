DNA, undisclosed payments cited as verdict reversal sought

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Criminal justice advocates are asking a New Orleans court to throw out a man’s 2010 murder conviction.

Innocence Project New Orleans says in a Monday filing that DNA evidence indicates someone else committed the crime. And it says prosecutors in the trial withheld information about financial help provided to witnesses through a district attorney’s office program.

The filing comes in the case of Kaleigh Smith, who was convicted of second-degree murder in the October 2007 fatal shooting.

A spokesman for the district attorney’s office said staff had not had time to review Monday’s filing but stressed that it contained “unproven assertions.”