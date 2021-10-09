Divine Mercy Seafood Festival brings community together for music, fun, and food

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The Divine Mercy Seafood Festival kicked off Friday night inviting the community to enjoy live music, games, rides, food, and drinks.

Families in the community attended the free event held at 4337 Sal Lentini Parkway in Kenner.

Many different rides and games were there for children to enjoy this weekend.

Families enjoyed a variety of foods from homemade jambalaya to sweet candy apples, funnel cakes, and much more.

Adults had the option to purchase alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages while listening to music from Phat Hat.

The event will continue through Sunday, October 10 with different bands scheduled to perform each day.

For more information on this weekend’s, schedule visit Divine Mercy’s website.