Divine Mercy Parish holds Seafood Festival in Kenner this weekend!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Divine Mercy Catholic Parish announced the return of their annual Seafood Festival this upcoming weekend from October 8 through 10.

The Kenner community pulled together to put on their annual seafood fest after Hurricane Ida swept through Louisiana.

This will be the first since pre-covid in 2019.

Starting Friday at 5 p.m., a weekend of outdoor fun will begin.

Admission is free to the public and families will get a chance to buy food and ride amusement park rides while enjoying some live entertainment.

2021 Seafood Schedule:

FRIDAY, OCT 8

5:00PM-11:00PM

SATURDAY, OCT 9

11:00AM-11:00PM

SUNDAY, OCT 10

11:00AM-5:00PM

Visit the Divine Mery Catholic Parish’s website for more information.