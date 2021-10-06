Divine Mercy Parish holds Seafood Festival in Kenner this weekend!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Divine Mercy Catholic Parish announced the return of their annual Seafood Festival this upcoming weekend from October 8 through 10.
The Kenner community pulled together to put on their annual seafood fest after Hurricane Ida swept through Louisiana.
This will be the first since pre-covid in 2019.
Starting Friday at 5 p.m., a weekend of outdoor fun will begin.
Admission is free to the public and families will get a chance to buy food and ride amusement park rides while enjoying some live entertainment.
2021 Seafood Schedule:
FRIDAY, OCT 8
5:00PM-11:00PM
SATURDAY, OCT 9
11:00AM-11:00PM
SUNDAY, OCT 10
11:00AM-5:00PM
Visit the Divine Mery Catholic Parish’s website for more information.