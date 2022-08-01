NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— District Attorney Jason Williams is now speaking out on his acquittal in his tax fraud trial, a jury found him not guilty last week after a two-week trial.

DA Williams said it is a new day, and he’s very grateful to finally be vindicated. He says it is now time to focus 100 percent on the people’s business within the criminal justice system.

For the past two weeks, District Attorney Jason Williams spent his time dealing with his own personal trial. Prosecutors tried to find him guilty on ten counts of Federal tax fraud.

Although, he and his former law partner Nicole Burdett were found not guilty on ten counts of tax fraud. Burdett was found guilty on four of her separate tax fraud charges.

Today Williams said he believes Burdett too will be vindicated, so the fight isn’t over. Williams said Burdett acted with integrity throughout it all, and she paid the price for her integrity.

DA Williams compared his trial and tribulations to how police officers are sprayed with pepper spray before they can carry it.

“And now I personally felt the pain, fear, isolation, and disorientation of an abuse of power, the abuse of prosecution discretion. It was an incredibly sober experience to witness the power of an overbearing rogue prosecution,” he said.