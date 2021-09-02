Distribution of supplies for people in need at the Mahalia Jackson Theater

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Several distribution sites are now open in New Orleans to help those who need supplies right now. One of those sites is at the Mahalia Jackson Theater, and WGNO’s Kenny Lopez takes a look a the operations.

The Louisiana National Guard is providing Hurricane Ida relief.

“We are giving out MRE’s, water, and ice,” Captain Kim Alexuis-Watkins with the Louisiana National Guard said.

By the end of the day at this site they expect to help about 1,200 people.

“We will be here until we are no longer needed,” Captain Watkins said.

Other distribution sites that are giving out supplies in addition to the Mahalia Jackson Theater are:

Joe Brown Park at 5475 Read Boulevard and Skelly Park at 2515 Vespasian Boulevard.