Discovery Schools set application deadline

KENNER, La. — The deadline to apply to a Discovery School for the 2021-22 school year has been set.

Prospective students for Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy (KDHSA) in Kenner (grades K-12) and Dr. John Ochsner Discovery Health Sciences Academy (DJOD) in Jefferson (grades K-6) must apply by 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 5.

Discovery Schools are open enrollment, academically successful public charter schools delivering a rigorous curriculum with a focus on health and sciences.

All Jefferson Parish residents are eligible to apply to Discovery Schools. Discovery Schools do not test students to gain admission. To apply, click here.

