Dinner with the Davises, hosted by New Orleans Saint Demario Davis and his wife Tamela

NEW ORLEANS — On Friday night, Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints All-Pro linebacker and Saints 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year, and his wife Tamela Davis, hosted the first of three “Dinner with the Davises.”

The event was held at A.L. Davis Park on June 25 from at 6:00 p.m. Designed to promote and encourage family dinner time, this free event featured Tamela’s favorite meals from her “The F Word Food Truck.”

Families were encouraged to attend together, enjoy great food and fellowship with each other and the Davis family.

“Dinner with the Davises” will also be held the last Friday of July and August.