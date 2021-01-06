DeVonta Smith wins Heisman Trophy

AMITE, La. – Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith is the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy since 1991.

Smith is the first Heisman winner from Amite, Louisiana.

Family and friends held a watch party at the Amite Community Center.

The small town was anxiously waiting to hear DeVonta Smith’s name called.

His mom Christina Smith said, “He did what he set out to do. He got his college degree and now he’s ready for whatever is ahead of him.”

Smith’s parents say their son worked hard and this win gives the community hope.

“It gives a great boost just by what Devonta accomplished all the work hard he’s done is paying off for him and we’re proud of everything he’s done,” said Smith’s dad Kelvin Dickerson.

Smith’s cousin believes this is a blessing after a trying year when Smith lost his great grandmother.

Corey Dickerson said, “I’ve been hearing grandma and auntie say, ‘Devonta, get out of the house with that ball. He would leave out and five minutes later he was back in with the ball. The only way he’d stay out is if you threatened to take it.”

The deadication to playing and working hard in school is something Smith’s parents take pride in.

His mom had this message for her son, “You worked hard, you deserve it and it was for you.”

Now, the attention turns to the championship game on Monday.