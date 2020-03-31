Developers move forward with new plan for Hard Rock Hotel demolition

NEW ORLEANS – The developer of the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel is moving forward with a new plan for demolition.

In a statement, 1031 Canal Development LLC says an agreement with DH Griffin Wrecking Company to carry out an implosion fell through.

They say DH Griffin was not able to obtain the necessary $50 million insurance to cover damages from the demolition.

The developers say they now have a contract with Kolb Grading, another demolition contractor.

The new plan is a traditional demolition, which doesn’t require the insurance.

They are now waiting on the city to approve the demolition permit.

